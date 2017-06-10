Man charged with Acklins murder

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing murder of a man in Acklins.

Marvin Edgecombe, 43, of Snug Corner, Acklins, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday in connection with the June 3 death of David Hanna.

Edgecombe was not required to enter a plea to the charge and has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as the court cannot consider bail for the offense.

Edgecombe returns to court on October 11 when it is expected he will be committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.



