Woman charged with attempted murder in acid attack

The victim of an attempted murder may withdraw the charge against his wife, according to her lawyer.

Defense attorney Ian Cargill made the claim when Robinnette Thompson, 63, of St. Alban’s Drive, made her first court appearance yesterday in connection with the attempted murder of her husband, William, over the holiday weekend.

Prosecutors allege that Mrs. Thompson attempted to cause her husband’s death between June 3 and 4 at their home by burning him with acid.

Mrs. Thompson was not required to enter a plea to the charge when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Mrs. Thompson has been remanded to prison.

At her lawyer’s suggestion, she returns to court on June 23 for a status hearing to determine whether the complaint has been dropped.

If the matter proceeds, the woman will be committed to stand trial to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on July 19.



