Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Woman charged with attempted murder in acid attack
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 10, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The victim of an attempted murder may withdraw the charge against his wife, according to her lawyer.

Defense attorney Ian Cargill made the claim when Robinnette Thompson, 63, of St. Alban’s Drive, made her first court appearance yesterday in connection with the attempted murder of her husband, William, over the holiday weekend.

Prosecutors allege that Mrs. Thompson attempted to cause her husband’s death between June 3 and 4 at their home by burning him with acid.

Mrs. Thompson was not required to enter a plea to the charge when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Mrs. Thompson has been remanded to prison.

At her lawyer’s suggestion, she returns to court on June 23 for a status hearing to determine whether the complaint has been dropped.

If the matter proceeds, the woman will be committed to stand trial to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment on July 19.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links