Police hunt wanted men

The police have warned the public not to harbor any of the seven murder suspects who have so far managed to evade them.

At a press conference yesterday, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean pledged that they would track down the suspects whether they were in The Bahamas or had left the country.

Heading the list of wanted suspects is 45-year-old Ronald Nottage, who was recently released from prison for causing harm to Valdrise Bowleg.

Nottage is now the primary suspect in the stabbing murder of 55-year-old Bowleg, who was murdered in her Peter Street home on June 7.

Dean said of Nottage, “He is a prolific offender. We are asking members of the public if you see him, do not approach him, but call the police.”

Also being sought are Dwight Morrison, otherwise known as “Kitty”, 32, of Monastery Park, who is known to frequent the Fox Hill area. Police believe that Morrison is still in the community.

Although Patrick Goffe, 33, of Washington Street, has dreadlocks on his wanted poster, police say that they have learned that Goffe has since cut his hair.

Alfred George, 28, whose last known address is Knowles Drive, is reportedly known to hang out in Carmichael Road, has also managed to elude police.

Also wanted are Gibson Baptiste, 25, of Golden Isles Road, Jermaine Scott, 30, of Golden Gates, and Julio Deveaux, 18, of Morley Street, and Tico Lightbourne, 31, of McCartney Lane and Wilson Track.

Emphasizing that police will move against people, who assist these suspects in evading the law, Dean said, “If we come to your house, and find them there, it ain’t ga be we just lock up the criminal, we ga carry everyone.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call police on 911, 919 or Crime Tipsters at 328-TIPS.



