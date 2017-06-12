Men United March honors three of GB’s finest

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Now in its seventh year, the Men United March has continued to build momentum among men on Grand Bahama. Men from all walks of life have come together to support the fight against crime and social ills facing the country, and have worked to promote the spiritual and social responsibility of their gender in society. The organization recently held a press conference to announce plans for this year’s march, which also included a family fun-day component to get more Grand Bahamians involved in the initiative.

Since its inception, organizers of the march have worked to dispel the idea that the Christian community has abandoned young men. The event is designed to inspire and encourage men of all ages to take more responsibility as positive role models in their respective homes and communities.

As part of its commitment to national development, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) came on board as a major sponsor of this year’s march and family fun day.

“I think it was really important for BTC to support this initiative because the role of men in the development of our country is very important” explained BTC Northern Vice President Eldri Ferguson-Mackey. “BTC is cognizant that, as a corporate citizen, we need to help promote the good work that organizations like this are doing to reach out to men in our various communities, especially our young men.”

On the Whit Monday holiday, scores of Grand Bahama residents turned out to support this year’s march, which began at the Cricket Club in Freeport and ended at Taino Beach, where this year’s honorees participated in a special presentation.

This year’s honorees included noted pastor and musician Dr. Rev Simeon Outten, Bishop ‘Sobig’ Kemp and veteran educator Cecil Thompson.

“These men represent some of the best and brightest of our community. They are a shining example of the kind of Bahamians we should all aspire to be, and BTC is happy to support them and their efforts to reach more young men”.