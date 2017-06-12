Date:
Bahamas to host ACP meetings of fisheries, aquaculture ministers

  • A stakeholders meeting at the Balmoral House conference room on June 6th, 2017. BIS/Kristaan Ingraham

  • Pictured from left at the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources are Greg Burrows, senior economist; Rena Glinton, permanent secretary; Angela Mitchell, ACP Secretariat conference head; Edison Deleveaux, acting director, marine resources; and Angela Albury, deputy permanent secretary.


Published: Jun 12, 2017

The Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources announced the government of The Bahamas, along with the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States, will partner in hosting the fifth meeting of ACP ministers in charge of fisheries and aquaculture in the nation's capital in September.

Some 40 international delegates will meet for consensus on policy and strategic options for marine resources in the development of a five-year action plan for member states.

Representing the African, Caribbean and Pacific group was Angela Mitchell, head of conference services, ACP Secretariat, Brussels, Belgium, who met with Ministry of Agriculture and Marina Resources Permanent Secretary Rena Glinton at the offices of the ministry on Tuesday, June 6.

The planned dates of the ACP meeting are September 18-22, 2017, at Melia Nassau Beach resort.

Delegates will focus on building resilient and productive marine ecosystems, ensuring effective fisheries management, ensuring sustainable utilization and trade of fisheries products, and promoting investments and innovations in the fisheries sector to improve socio-economic development within best practices to accommodate the realities of climate change.

 

 

