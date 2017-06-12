Date:
Man dies after nightclub shooting


Published: Jun 12, 2017

A man was shot dead shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday on East Street South, police said.

According to reports, three men in a vehicle were leaving a nightclub at a shopping complex when the occupants of another vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired several shots before speeding off.

The driver of the first vehicle drove to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead.

Another was treated and discharged, and the third suffered no injuries.

Police are appealing to the public for information.

The murder count now stands at 65.

There were 52 murders around this time last year.

