‘Advisors were satisfied no breach of Atlantis’ MFN clause’

Former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson yesterday assured that the August agreement entered into by the Christie administration and Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) to get Baha Mar completed and opened does not breach Atlantis’ most favored nation (MFN) clause.

While the Christie administration continuously promised to make the agreement public, Maynard-Gibson suggested it was not a matter for the government, as it was not the party which requested the court seal the deal.

Atlantis is pushing for the Baha Mar heads of terms (the August agreement) to be made public so it can determine whether the MFN clause was violated.

Under that clause, The Bahamas government cannot enter into any agreement with another investor that is more favorable than the Atlantis deal.

In response to questions from The Nassau Guardian, Atlantis Senior Vice President of Public Relations Ed Fields said last week that resort officials intend to soon meet with the Minnis administration to “push vigorously” to have the Baha Mar deal unsealed.

When asked about the MFN matter yesterday, Maynard-Gibson said, “The Baha Mar heads of agreement, like all heads of agreement, was negotiated by a government team that had the benefit of advice on many matters, including the MFN status, from technical advisors in several government ministries.

“It was subsequently approved by the National Economic Council.

“As the files will reflect, the advisors were satisfied that there is no violation of the MFN status.”

She added, “It is safe to say that the government’s very competent technical advisors, when giving their advice, would have been aware of the MFN status and the need to ensure that the government was not in breach thereof.”

The Christie administration released the heads of agreement (HOA) between the government and CTF BM Holdings Ltd. and CTF BM Operations Ltd. (Baha Mar’s new owners) on April 30.

When asked why the heads of terms dated August 22, 2016 was never unsealed, despite statements by the Christie administration that it was to be made public, Maynard-Gibson said, “The government did not apply for the documents to be sealed.

“The reasons for them being sealed are stated in the publicly available ruling of the court.

“The parties to that application may apply for them to be unsealed.

“The reality is that the terms of the agreement between the government and CTF have been made public in the HOA.”

The heads of agreement states that the owners shall be entitled to all of the benefits and concessions agreed to in the August 22, 2016 deal entered into between the government and the bank, but, again, the details of the heads of terms are unknown.

The Christie administration said it was the bank that requested the deal to be sealed.

In January, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

A week later, Maynard-Gibson said the documents would be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort, and committed to mid-April.

They repeatedly promised to make the deal available to the public by April, but failed to do so.

The Minnis administration has said it will cause the deal to be unsealed.

Yesterday, Attorney General Carl Bethel said while the matter was a priority, there was no specific timeline for making the deal public.