Bethel commits to update on FOIA

Attorney General Carl Bethel has committed to providing an update on the status of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which was passed in Parliament earlier this year.

There are reports that certain provisions of the act came into force prior to the May 10 election.

But Bethel, who did not want to speak without the facts, said yesterday he could not confirm.

“I have not pulled that forward as a matter of direct consideration at this time. That will be dealt with after the budget,” he said.

Asked specifically whether FOIA is a priority item, the attorney general said, “It is a priority item once I get past the government’s priority item.

“Right now, the government’s priority item is the budget and we were working for three solid weeks on the budget bills and all of the associated documentation that were necessary for that.”

Days before the election, then Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, who had ministerial responsibility for the FOIA, said certain provisions of the act were about to be enacted.

“I have signed off on a paper to enact certain parts of the Freedom of Information Act. I think that comes into force this week, if my memory serves me right, and that will provide us and allow us the opportunity to appoint an information commissioner who will be responsible for the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, which is really the first and most critical part,” he said.

“I am now discussing with the prime minister a Cabinet paper for the appointment of that person.

“That has to be done in consultation with the leader of the opposition, who is Loretta Butler-Turner, and we’re hopeful that, that will be done over the next week or so, so that we can have that person appointed. But as I said, certain parts of the legislation which will allow for the implementation will come into force this week.”

The statement was made on April 18.

A day earlier, a coalition of civil society and private industry groups expressed concerns that the act had not been enacted.

“After disregarding the bulk of the recommendations that were offered toward ensuring that the FOIA sufficiently represented the interest of the people, the government has failed to bring the FOIA to enactment or set a date to do so,” the coalition said.

“In the weeks prior to the announcement of the general election date 2017, our groups consistently tried to ascertain from the relevant departments the progress and date of enactment of the FOIA. Our efforts were met with vague answers and no results.”

The new administration has repeatedly stated its commitment to being transparent and accountable.

A FOIA was passed under the Ingraham administration but never enacted.