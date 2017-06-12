Woman gives birth in Baha Mar’s Swimming Pig Pub

When a server at the Swimming Pig Pub at Baha Mar fell into obvious distress at the restaurant on Saturday morning, her coworkers sprang into action, and in no time it became shockingly obvious to them that the young woman was in labor.

In a move that stunned those present, and others who soon learned of it, the server gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the restaurant.

“It all happened so quickly,” recalled another server, who helped with the delivery and asked that her name not be used.

“It was shocking.”

She was one of two servers who assisted with the delivery.

She said she had no idea her coworker was pregnant, and asked that the young woman’s identity also be kept private.

It is unclear whether the new mother — believed to be in her early 20s — knew she was pregnant.

Colleagues said she did not appear to be in the last three or so months that they worked with her.

The server who spoke to The Nassau Guardian recalled that her coworker was toppled over in pain around 11 a.m. and those around her thought she could be gravely ill.

The server said from her own experience as a mother, she quickly realized that her coworker was in labor.

“I told her she had to pull down her pants. It was happening so fast,” said the server at the popular restaurant yesterday.

“The baby was coming down. The baby came very quickly.”

The next thing she knew, she was holding her coworker’s newborn in her hands.

She described the experience as amazing.

She said the baby was “regular size”, and colleagues waited for paramedics to come to cut the umbilical cord.

“It was quite early. The guests never really knew what was going on,” the woman said.

The delivery happened in the restaurant’s VIP area.

The woman who helped with the delivery said she had not had any experience in delivering babies, but assisted based on her own experience with giving birth to her children.

She said she had a general idea of what needed to be done, and was happy to help.

Another female coworker also helped until the paramedics arrived.

Mother and baby are reportedly doing fine.

“Other staff members have contacted her and she is doing fine,” said the woman, visibly joyful that the story has a happy ending.

“Everything just happened so quickly and no one was paying attention to anything.”

Giovanni Tagliamonte, the restaurant’s manager, said he was at home when he got the call on Saturday that a baby was just delivered in the Swimming Pig, which is a popular spot at Baha Mar.

The night before it was packed with patrons.

“I thought it was a joke at the beginning,” Tagliamonte said.

“They said that one of our staff had just given birth in the restaurant. I was laughing in the beginning, but the other person on the phone wasn’t laughing, so I realized that was actually true and I was shocked, but happy at the same time because it is something really rare.”

Tagliamonte wished the new mother all the best and said the restaurant will not abandon her.

He said he is really proud of the servers who delivered the baby.

“When she had the pain, they didn’t know what it was and they were scared that it was something serious, and the girls, her colleagues, were really efficient and they realized what it was and they made it happen,” he said.

“They were the best, for sure. They manned up and said, ‘Okay. Let’s get the baby out’.”

Tagliamonte said he understands the baby was not carried to full term.

“I feel like it is a blessing to our restaurant,” he beamed yesterday.

“We are going to be better.”