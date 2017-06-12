Police say BAIC/BPL probes still open

More than three weeks after authorities held former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith for questioning over an alleged theft at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), a senior officer said yesterday Smith and several other employees questioned remain of interest as authorities seek to bring closure to the matter.

“We are following a number of lines of inquiry,” Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander told The Nassau Guardian.

“I can’t give you a timeline when we are going to be able to complete the investigation.

“But, based on our lines of inquiry, and there are a number that we are following at this time, that we feel are significant.”

Authorities were looking into reports that some items were removed from the corporation on the night of the recent general election.

Smith was the corporation’s executive chairman.

He turned himself in after learning police wanted to question him.

Seven employees — four men and three women — were taken into custody five days after the election.

An eighth employee was questioned days later.

They were all released pending further investigation.

Attorney Wayne Munroe represents the employees and Smith.

Munroe explained that on the night of the election Smith and a group of employees took a television and a speaker to BAIC to watch the results.

He said when Smith learned he had lost, he (Smith) left BAIC, but requested that his personal belongings be packed.

Authorities confiscated the speaker and television from BAIC to verify.

When asked whether the items were determined to be Smith’s or BAIC’s, Fernander said he could not answer at this time.

He said he did not wish to compromise the investigation.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis accused the government of directing the RBPF to conduct a witch hunt.

The government has refuted the assertion.

Police also launched an investigation into an alleged theft of funds at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) last month.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said arrests are expected to be made.

No arrests have been made to date.

Yesterday, Fernander said he expects movement in that regard before next week.

“BPL, I can tell you, we are actively pursuing that matter,” he said.

“That is live. We have to do our initial investigation first, and then based on that we will move forward.

“No arrests have been made...but based on our lines of inquiry you should see something between now and next week.”

While police have not confirmed the amount in question, sources close to BPL claim the alleged theft exceeds $1 million and may have occurred during payments to BPL vendors.

Munroe represents one woman who was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The matter comes as the Minnis administration sets about auditing various government programs, departments and related agencies.

It has said Bank of The Bahamas, Urban Renewal, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and hurricane relief expenditure will be forensically audited.