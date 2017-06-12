Break-in at customs warehouse near LPIA

Someone drove a forklift into a wall at the Bahamas Customs warehouse near Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) and ransacked the building during a break-in between Saturday evening and 8 a.m. yesterday, police said.

According to reports, the culprit or culprits broke into the building where freight is stored and used the forklift to move items.

Photos of the incident circulated on social media showing the machinery left in the middle of the room amidst tossed files, desks and chairs.

One of the photos shows a gaping hole in the wall of the building.

Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police could not determine at the time what was taken from the building and could not say whether there is video evidence of the break-in.

An inventory of items in the warehouse was being conducted.

Police had no one in custody last night.