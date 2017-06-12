DPM defends decision to fund BAMSI, Urban Renewal

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said before the government considers cutting allocations for certain programs it criticized the Christie administration on, it must consider the human capital and fully review each program.

Turnquest was referring to Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) initiatives such as Urban Renewal and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), both of which are controversial.

The government has maintained the budget allocations for both programs.

Across government ministries and departments there have been no major expenditure cuts.

The new budget was introduced three weeks after the Free National Movement (FNM) came to office.

In a recent interview, Turnquest was asked specifically about BAMSI and Urban Renewal, which the FNM, while in opposition, consistently challenged.

“It would be unfair to the people involved,” he said.

“It’s still a human business, so people would lose.

“People have commitments and so, and not only do individuals employed in those agencies have commitments, but there are contractors and other people that we have commitments to through those agencies.

“And so, it is not as simple as turning off the spigot.

“You have to take the time to see what the downstream effect is going to be on individuals as well as on the communities and economy as a whole.

“So, we want to take our time to make sure the decisions we make are sound and they are fact-based, and not emotion-based, so we make decisions that we can defend.”

While the government intends to maintain the former government’s financial commitment with BAMSI in 2016/2017 into 2017/2018, it appears to have increased the budget allocation for Urban Renewal.

The Minnis administration plans to spend $5 million on the ‘Department of Urban Renewal’ in 2017/2018.

The former government allocated $1.79 million to the program in 2015/2016.

Between July 2016 and March 2017, it spent $1.9 million on Urban Renewal.

There was great controversy surrounding the former government’s Urban Renewal Small Home Repairs (SHR) Program.

It received considerable attention following an auditor general’s report.

The auditor general found there to be a lack of accountability, transparency and due diligence in the management of the SHR program, its execution, the quality of work done and the lack of competitive bidding processes associated with the program.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) made similar findings in its report, and called for an independent forensic audit to determine the extent of public wastage.

The Minnis administration has committed to a forensic audit of Urban Renewal and BAMSI.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, the former minister of works, whose portfolio included BAMSI and Urban Renewal, said he has no concerns about what the government will find.

The “School of Agriculture & Marine Science (Andros)” will receive $8 million in 2017/2018.

The former government budgeted $8 million for the program in 2016/2017.

It budgeted $7.4 million for BAMSI in 2015/2016.

The Christie administration heralded BAMSI as a vehicle to reduce the country’s dependency on food imports, but it remains unclear if The Bahamas has received value for money.

The government has never provided detailed spending reports for the program, leaving the public unclear as to how public funds have been used on the initiative.

Controversy sparked when a BAMSI dorm burned down in 2015.

In the aftermath of the fire it was revealed that the contractor, Audley Hanna of Paradigm Construction, did not have all-risk insurance, even though this was one of the requirements of being issued the government contract.

Davis initially told the House of Assembly the building had insurance.

The government intends to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the Christie administration and to finance its commitments in the upcoming fiscal year.

During the budget debate last week, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper asserted that the government has not detailed why it needs to borrow so much money on day one, and questioned why it has not sought to cut spending in an effort to curtail what the Minnis administration has charged as five years of excessive spending and wastage.