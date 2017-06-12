Govt in talks with China bank

The government of The Bahamas is in talks with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) on the “way forward” as it relates to making public the August agreement to get Baha Mar completed and opened, Attorney General Carl Bethel confirmed yesterday.

Bethel said lawyers from the Office of the Attorney General are speaking to legal representatives from the bank on the matter.

When asked how soon the government could get the agreement unsealed and made available to the public, Bethel said the agreement has been a priority item since the Free National Movement (FNM) assumed office, and it is progressing to “some resolution”.

“Either the relevant party will, in a sense, agree (to make it public) or there would need to be an application (to the court to unseal the document),” Bethel told The Nassau Guardian.

“So, right now we are in a very delicate stage of discussing matters at an arm’s length basis, but on the basis that we want to have a smooth situation where the Bahamian people will receive that information, which they are entitled [to]; namely they have a right to know what, if any, agreement their government signed that has implications in terms of the usual concessions.

“They are entitled to know that.

“I have stated that publicly before, and I see nothing that causes me to change my opinion on that fundamental necessity.

“There can be no secret deals when you are dealing with the public’s finances.”

Bethel said he has seen the August agreement — known as the heads of terms — but could not divulge its contents at this time, as it is still under a court seal.

Asked what consideration the government is giving before applying to unseal the agreement, Bethel said the government is seeking to determine whether a scenario can be agreed for the release of the document.

“If that should fail then there would always be the recourse of seeking the help of the court,” Bethel said.

“But that is always a last resort, because, at the end of the day, if parties can agree to do what is right, then there is no need to have any specific legal step taken.”

Pressed on the timeline for the release of the agreement, Bethel said the government is pushing for an early resolution, but did not commit to a specific date.

“It is driven by the speed that these things — litigation matters — take... because everybody has to go back and talk to their instructing entities,” the attorney general said.

Bethel said he hopes there will be a respectful exchange of views and an agreed way forward.

He acknowledged the August agreement has been a source of much uncertainty and speculation.

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States in June 2015.

All related cases were subsequently dismissed and the project went into receivership.

In August 2016, then Prime Minister Perry Christie announced the government and CEXIM, which financed the project, had reached an agreement to resume work on the project and pay former employees and unsecured creditors.

In the face of widespread public backlash that the agreement remained sealed by the Supreme Court, the government said it was the bank that requested the deal be sealed.

The Christie administration contended that the deal with CEXIM was sealed to protect the transaction.

Noting that the heads of terms was a transitional step toward the sale of Baha Mar, Bethel said he does not believe making the agreement public would have impacted the integrity of the sales process.

“From our perspective, the disclosure of that agreement with its transitional provisions is a necessary public duty, because it is a settled agreement between parties at arm’s length that had some implications for the tax dollars, if you will, in terms of what exemptions are granted,” Bethel said.

“It is a legitimate expectation of the public that any government agreement that has such provisions in it, and that provide concessions, if demanded by the public, be made public, because governments don’t deal in secret.”

Cognizant

Recently, Atlantis officials indicated that they intend to soon meet with the Minnis administration to “push vigorously” to have the Baha Mar deal unsealed to determine whether Atlantis’ most favored nation (MFN) status has been violated.

Under Atlantis’ MFN clause, the Bahamas government cannot agree to terms in any other deal that are more favorable than the terms agreed to with Atlantis.

Bethel said the government is cognizant of its obligation to Atlantis.

He said he has already been approached by Atlantis representatives and has given them the same assurances given to the Bahamian people.

“I have given them the assurances that The Bahamas government, this government — and one would hope that all governments respect the terms of agreements in which they have entered — I have given them assurances that we are seeking to move as quickly as is reasonably possible to have the heads of terms agreement disclosed publicly,” the attorney general said.

“I have spoken with representatives of the Atlantis hotel, a representative, and I have done no more than that, because that is as much as I can do at the present time.”

After repeated promises to release the agreement by April, the Christie administration only released the heads of agreement with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (Baha Mar’s new owners) on April 30.

In January, Christie said then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to make the records public at the “earliest opportunity”.

A week later, Maynard-Gibson said the Baha Mar documents would be released to the public before the phased April opening of the Cable Beach resort.

Baha Mar had its soft opening on April 21.

Since the election, Maynard-Gibson said she has not had regrets over the government’s handling of Baha Mar.