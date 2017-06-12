Davis questions decision to drop parliamentary privilege appeal

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis today questioned the government's decision to drop an appeal on parliamentary privilege involving environmental group Save The Bays (STB) and former Cabinet minister Jerome Fitzgerald.

According to attorney Fred Smith, QC, the government has filed notice of its intent to drop its case against a judge's landmark ruling on the boundaries of parliamentary privilege.

The former government had appealed last year’s ruling by Justice Indra Charles that Fitzgerald, former education minister, had breached the constitutional right to privacy of directors of STB by reading private emails of its members in the House of Assembly.

Justice Charles ordered Fitzgerald to pay $150,000 in damages for the breach, and granted a permanent injunction barring parliamentarians from accessing or making public the personal information of the non-profit organization.

Fitzgerald had argued that the group was not a legitimate environmental organization and its sole purpose was to destabilize the government.

Davis said the justices of the Court of Appeal should be allowed to hear the case.

“I expect that the Court of Appeal ought to have the right to decide on it,” Davis said in the House of Assembly. “How are you going to withdraw his appeal? How [are you going to] do that?”

A status hearing is scheduled for June 26.