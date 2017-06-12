Date:
Breaking News:

Breaking News:

Man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend

  Ronald Nottage. File


Published: Jun 12, 2017

Forty-five-year-old Ronald Nottage was charged today with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Valdrise Bowleg.

Bowleg, 55, was found stabbed to death in her Peter Street home on June 7.

Nottage was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt remanded Nottage to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The matter returns to court on July 20.

Nottage was recently released from prison after serving a one-year sentence for causing harm to Bowleg in 2016.

 

