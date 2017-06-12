|
Man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend
Forty-five-year-old Ronald Nottage was charged today with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Valdrise Bowleg.
Bowleg, 55, was found stabbed to death in her Peter Street home on June 7.
Nottage was not required to enter a plea to the charge.
Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt remanded Nottage to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.
The matter returns to court on July 20.
Nottage was recently released from prison after serving a one-year sentence for causing harm to Bowleg in 2016.