Date:
Breaking News:

Breaking News:

Oil spill at Clifton Pier

  Minister of Transport and Local Government Frankie Campbell headed in to the House of Assembly this morning.


Published: Jun 12, 2017

Minister of Transport and Local Government Frankie Campbell confirmed today that there was a small oil spill in waters near Clifton Pier.

“It is noted that this is not a large oil spill, however, this is as a result of normal spillage that emits from Clifton Pier oil terminal due to gaps in the containment boom at the Clifton Pier oil terminal,” he said in the House of Assembly.

“I am advised that the boom system will be reinforced. However, the weather is choppy and there is very little that can be done at this time. “

Campbell did not say when the spill occurred, but that the incident is under investigation.

There have been several reported oil spills at Clifton Pier over the years. In 2015, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said cleaning up the area would cost up to $10 million.

