|
Jet Ski operator accused of sexually assaulting Canadian woman
|
Published: Jun 13, 2017
A Canadian woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Jet Ski operator today, authorities said.
The incident reportedly took place around 1:30 p.m.
There have been several reports of sexual assaults involving Jet Ski operators in the last few years.
U.S. Embassy staff in Nassau was prohibited from using the service of jet ski rental operators after an American woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in 2016 at Athol Island.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of State warned its citizens travelling to The Bahamas for spring break against patronizing Jet Ski operators.