Moss calls on new govt to articulate clear plan

Former Marco City MP Gregory Moss said yesterday the government should not misunderstand the results of the May 10 general election.

Moss said the results represent a rejection of the corruption and incompetence of the Progressive Liberal Party and not a partisan and dogmatic embracing of the Free National Movement.

In a Facebook post, he said the Minnis administration ought not underestimate the focus and resolve of the people.

“They will turn on the FNM in an instant if they do not quickly see meaningful change in vision, capabilities and results instead of mere finger pointing,” Moss said.

“Our country no longer has the luxury or patience to afford an extended honeymoon period to any political party. There is too much at stake.”

Moss added: “Speak to us about stemming corruption and bringing the politically corrupt to account for their past deeds, and to return the fruit of their corruption to our Public Treasury.

“Speak to us about independent criminal oversight of all public officials (including the politicians, the uniformed services and the courts), and people doing business with the government.

“Speak to us about meaningful constitutional and statutory reform to execute criminals who intentionally take the lives of others as one of multiple tools to bring crime under control.

“Speak to us about mortgage relief (to help homeowners and also to stimulate the stagnant construction industry) and banking reform (to prohibit these obscene banking fees which have been created out of thin air).

“Speak to us about retiring incompetent teachers and investing in our competent young graduates and former graduates through paid stipends and scholarships to produce our teachers of the future.”

Additionally, Moss said the new administration should speak to the Bahamian people about tax reform to tax the rich and bring tax relief to the poor.

“Speak to us about the creation of a transparent and civil society-led sovereign asset fund to hold all Crown land together with all sovereign licensing rights of our seabeds and mineral reserves, so as to take them out of political hands (including the so-called Bahamas National Trust) and to utilize them to retire significant portions of the national debt without additional national borrowing,” he said.

“Speak to us about the establishment of a central compliance authority to stem the departure of international banks from our country (de-risking), to re-establish The Bahamas' position as the leader of offshore international banking in the world, and to retool our offshore banking sector as a sector built upon bank privacy (meaning open to legitimate review but not to all and sundry) as opposed to the old corrupt notion of bank secrecy.

“Speak to us about a stimulus package for the island of Grand Bahama and for farmers throughout The Bahamas (rather than the continuation of the BAMSI slush fund) as a means of immediately addressing unemployment and underemployment in The Bahamas.

“Speak to us about a governmentally operated or supported accounts receivables purchasing program to provide for the purchasing of accounts receivables from reputable businesses to increase cash flow of stagnated businesses as another way of stimulating the economy.

“Speak to us about meaningful health reform rather than just another tax (NHI) to fund the already funded healthcare system.

“Speak to us about empowering businesses in The Bahamas and about empowering Bahamians in general.

“Speak to us about tabling and passing a true Freedom of Information Act.

“Speak to us about tabling and passing an amendment to the Nationality Act to grant citizenship to undocumented Bahamians (before our social fabric explodes or degrades further as a result of sheer hopelessness amongst a major segment of our population).

“Speak to us about a clear and credible plan to stop public borrowing and to start to rebuild our international credit worthiness.

“Speak to us about how to rebuild our relationship with, and re-engage the government of the United States of America and, in tandem with that process, how to realign our national and international policies (including trade and investment) away from communist China and back to our western democratic partners.”

Moss said the new administration ought to declare a vision and make it plain.

“Inscribe it in permanent form so that we can receive it, believe it and run with it,” he said.