Armed robbery suspected in Whit Monday murder
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Jun 13, 2017

Police suspect armed robbery was the motive behind the Whit Monday murder of Livingston Rolle at Okra Hill.

Ricardo Russell was yesterday formally charged with Rolle’s murder and armed robbery on June 5.

According to police, Rolle was shot outside his home around 5 p.m.

Prosecutors allege that Russell robbed Rolle of an undetermined amount of cash before fatally shooting him.

Russell, who was represented by Nathan Smith, was not required to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 20.

At that time, he is expected to be committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

 

