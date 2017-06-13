Some students see no future in The Bahamas

A new government administration hasn’t necessarily engendered a new sense of hope among those studying abroad who believe there are fewer opportunities to be had in The Bahamas than on foreign soil.

Brain drain is still a prevalent problem in The Bahamas, and many people The Guardian spoke with who went away for an education, don’t see returning home as a viable option, no matter which political party is in power.

More and more, students who have borrowed and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on tertiary education are refusing to return to The Bahamas only to be underpaid or told that they are overqualified.

During several interviews with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, some students said they believe that the years they have spent working tirelessly in university are worth more than anything the country has to offer.

With the newly-installed Free National Movement (FNM) administration promising to focus on issues involving youth, including unemployment, students are hopeful that there will be some form of change for this problem that seems to be separating Bahamians from their culture and, by extention, their families.

Though some have a little faith that a change will come, others believe The Bahamas has become a land of limited opportunity for young, educated Bahamians.

It has been seven years since 24-year-old Khristen Williamson has lived in The Bahamas.

Since 2010, the New Providence born aviation property manager has been living in Florida where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science in 2015.

As a young, educated man seeking to put the knowledge he obtained in university to good use, Williamson was forced to stay abroad and do what would benefit his career due to limited employment opportunities in The Bahamas.

“[I] didn't come back because no one wanted to give me a job, and if I left the United States, I wouldn't be eligible to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) which is basically work authorization for international students who studied in U.S. schools,” Williamson told The Guardian.

“I actually would prefer to come home and live with family and friends but the opportunity has not presented itself as of yet, and now I've enrolled in flight school.

“I don't think there are enough opportunities in my field in The Bahamas and I don't think aviation is taken seriously by the government and Bahamian citizens.”

Williamson said he is one of those Bahamians who always wanted to give back to their country after furthering their education abroad.

He said had he been home, he may have achieved more personal goals or plans.

“I'd probably be close to marriage if I was home,” he said.

“You [could] save more money because I pay rent and all [those] other bills by myself.

“You have to take care of yourself by yourself. It's not fun at all.

“You miss a lot, too, like family functions [and] important dates in your siblings’ lives. My little sister is growing up and I can't be there to watch how I want to.

“You don't get to see the people you love and you don't know when you will be able to see them again. It's kind of taxing.”

Williamson admits that the sacrifice is not easy.

Grekeem Cartwright, a 22-year-old chemistry and math major at the University of Central Arkansas, is prepared to make the same sacrifice.

In Spring 2018, the aspiring chemical engineer will obtain his bachelor’s degree. He plans to move on to obtain his master’s degree afterward.

Though he wants to return to The Bahamas, he doesn’t think that it is the right time to come back, given the state of the economy.

“I honestly plan to gain some exposure and remain here to begin my career and get myself established, and hopefully start my own company,” Cartwright said.

“Then I would love to expand and return home.

“I am fearful that If I immediately return home I will be a statistic of being overqualified.

“I believe that the new administration should begin to seek ways to provide opportunities for those seeking ‘uncommon’ careers.

“I know I may be on the outside looking in right now, but there has to be a way to move forward and provide opportunities in the future or this brain drain epidemic will become worse and worse.”

Abigail, a 21-year-old Economics major agrees with the young men.

She said, “I think that the problem of the brain drain will take a lot to fix and there is no simple solution.

“Again, the size of the country will always be a problem.

“The Bahamas will never be able to accommodate every citizen with a degree because there are some fields that are not necessary in this nation.

“However, for the fields that are useful in this country, the government could work to make sure that educated persons are respected and receive competitive salaries that compensate them for the time they spent earning their skill.”

Forever my home

Two students who spoke to The Guardian have pledged that fear nor doubt will stop them from returning to The Bahamas to serve their country in any way they can.

But both students said they are studying in fields that would allow them to grow and will always be needed in The Bahamas.

Radiologic Science Major Demerus Darville is 22 years old and will obtain a bachelor’s degree in 2019.

She intends to return home in two years to begin her career.

“There is a lack of radiologists and radiologic technicians in The Bahamas,” she said.

“Honestly, I’m not fearful but I think it is mainly because of the lack of radiologists.

“It is much-needed here.

“I don’t fear finding a job or growing in my field of study.”

Keith Bryan, a 23-year-old Religion and Theology major at Northern Caribbean University said, “I love my country.

“I love The Bahamas and I want to begin my career in The Bahamas.

“I am a bit fearful that there is not much opportunity to grow.

“As a pastor in The Bahamas, I don’t see where pastors are [able to be] flexible because I want to be an entrepreneur as well.

“I’m interested in filmmaking and other things but in society, so many pastors are confined to the church.”

While the FNM 2017 manifesto noted that youth employment is an issue that needs to be addressed in the future, it did not outline exactly how it plans to address that issue.