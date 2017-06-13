Forbes: PM must lead

Mangrove Cay and South Andros MP Picewell Forbes said yesterday many people have asked him when will they hear from Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in an “uncanned and unproduced environment” and insisted that the country has heard more from Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest than Minnis since the Free National Movement (FNM) became the government.

Turnquest, who is the minister of finance, delivered the budget communication two weeks ago.

He has been vocal in his defense of budget allocations during the budget debate.

Forbes said the budget communication refers to ethical governance, transparency and accountability, and prudent fiscal management as well as principles of strong leadership.

“People asked me as a I walked on Bay Street no longer than today and the other day about the present prime minister,” he said.

“When are they going to hear from their prime minister in an uncanned or unproduced environment, in real time?

“When he was canvassing and asking for their votes, he talked with them.

“He was reachable, accessible. All at once now, he comes to Parliament, we can’t hear from him.

“There is a press secretary. [Minnis is] going to address the public four times a year.

“We are hearing more now from the deputy prime minister than we are hearing from the prime minister.

“We elected him to lead. He’s got to lead the people. That is what we are saying.

“He is a Saxon. He is a good [Catholic]. He is a good doctor, a good businessman, but the fact of the matter is, he is our leader.

“Therefore, he must lead by word and deed. He must lead.”

The statement appeared to have been spurred by jeers from the governing side as Forbes spoke about former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s legacy.

Forbes thanked Christie on behalf of the opposition and PLPs.

“As you watch this afternoon, I am forever grateful,” he said.

“Although we would have had a few hiccups or challenges in our relationship initially, due to sometimes my hardheadedness and determined spirit — I wanted to do things my way — we were able to move on and become loyal comrades.

“Mr. Christie, you served well.

“No prior malfeasance can be linked to your person.

“Your 40 years in public life must be characterized as selfless, committed, lending a helping hand to the disenfranchised, cultural giant, a friend of the Christian church, a family man, a good leader, a decent son of the soil.

“Your name and your works will live on forever, sir.

“Time and civility will only lead to your detractors saying one day ‘Perry did his best’.

“Ride on king Perry. You have done your best.”

In what many observers characterized as a major political upset, Free National Movement candidate Reece Chipman defeated Christie in the May 10 general election, winning the seat by four votes.