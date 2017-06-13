Diplomatic appointees given until July 21 to return home

Bahamian diplomatic staff have been asked to wind down their affairs and return to The Bahamas by July 21, 2017, Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield said yesterday.

Henfield said the government will seek to reduce the number of contract workers in those foreign offices and utilize more foreign service workers.

“We have not yet determined who will be appointed in our foreign missions,” he said outside the House of Assembly.

“We have received as customary, as convention requires, that those who are appointed by the former government, ambassadors and the like, would have sent their resignation.

“Those have been accepted by the prime minister.

“We are going to [make appointments] in short order.

“Well you know, the budget is before us, so we have to determine the budget before we move onto other business and that’s what we are in the process of doing at the moment.”

When asked if there is a timeline on the new appointments, Henfield said, “Not that I can say at the moment.

“We know that persons have been asked to tie up their offices by the 21st of July and return to home country.

“All of the ambassadors, there are some superfluous staff, attaches and the like, that I had asked the technical people to look at, to see, through a proper manpower assessment, whether or not we were making judicious use of the public’s funds, and some of them we have asked to return.”

He added, “We are going to seek to use foreign service workers, instead of contracted workers, in positions that we think they could fill.

“It’s what they are trained to do and we think we can get more mileage out of them in that regard, rather than just contracting people to be used in foreign services as attaches and the like.”