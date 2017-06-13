Pinkeye outbreak

The Ministry of Health and the Department of Public Health have advised the public that there has been an increase in conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis, also known as “pinkeye”, involves the inflammation of the eye. It is caused by a bacteria, virus or chemical irritation.

Symptoms include redness, swelling, itching, a watery or “pus-like” discharge, resulting in sensitivity to light and blurred vision.

Officials have advised citizens to practice frequent hand washing, keep hands away from the face, change pillowcases and towels daily, avoid shaking hands with others, avoid sharing products such as makeup, wash clothes and stay away from work, school and public places until the infection clears.

For more information, officials advise that members of the public contact the nearest clinic or the Department of Public Health at 502-4737, 397-1021, 502-4776 or 502-4790.