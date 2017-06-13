For some, use of outdoor toilets still a way of life

Bernard Green, 67, limps to a neighbor’s house when he needs to relieve himself.

In rare emergency cases, he uses a bucket that he keeps in his Centreville home.

With no indoor plumbing, Green said he desperately needs help.

But he doubts he will get it anytime soon, despite a promise from the Minnis administration to rid the inner cities of outside toilets and other unconventional methods of waste disposal.

Green said he and others who find themselves in similar circumstances have heard that promise before.

Green’s home, on the corner of John Chipman Street and Irish Spring Court, looks abandoned.

His roof is damaged, the house has fallen into a state of disrepair, and water pours in every time it rains. Luckily, the hole in his roof is not above his bed, he said.

The Nassau Guardian met Green as he walked home after retrieving water from a nearby public pump.

He leaned on a trolley for support as he walked. Something was obviously wrong with one of his legs. When asked about it, he only said it was injured “years and years and years ago”.

Like Green, some other residents in Over-the-Hill communities still use outdoor toilets.

According to a 2013 report released by the Department of Statistics, just over 3,500 private homes in The Bahamas make use of outside toilets, unconventional toilet facilities, or do not have toilet facilities at all.





Promises

As he led debate on the 2017/2018 budget, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest pledged: “We will ensure the provision of potable water, sewer and sanitation services in line with those available for other citizens elsewhere in New Providence.

“So, Bain and Grants Town and Centreville, we are coming for those outside toilets.”

Green is weary of such promises.

At one point, he said, the former government paid workers to dig a cesspit, but that hole has since been filled with concrete blocks.

“I don’t have [any] confidence in that,” he said of Turnquest’s pledge to provide help.

“I don’t have [any] confidence in [any] government. All of them [are] lousy.”

Green said if the government follows through with its plan, he would be grateful.

“I desperately need it,” he said, referring to indoor plumbing.

With his physical constraints, Green said it’s difficult to work, though he manages to hold a “small job”.

Around the corner from Green, a woman lives in similar conditions.

The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she is also desperate for help. She said she never got indoor plumbing because she cannot afford it.

“I need help for me and my kids,” said the mother of two.

“A lot of people around here don’t have water and plumbing because of the mere fact that they don’t want to pay a water bill. But for me, if I could afford it, I would get it.

“I have some money saved, a few hundred dollars, but I make minimum wage. I have to provide for my kids. [I’m doing] the best I can without help from their father.”

According to the ‘Private Dwellings by Type and Use of Toilet Facilities and Main Source of Water Supply Report’, a total of 2,191 of the 102,758 households across The Bahamas were using pit latrines at the time of the survey.

The report also showed that 200 households had no form of toilet facilities and another 1,117 households used "other" toilet facilities, which included the use of slop buckets or the disposal of waste in the bushes.

Solomon Bastian, 84, who lives on Toote Shop Corner, said he used to have an outside toilet but modernized some time ago.

Bastian was happy to hear about the government’s plan to address the issue that has long plagued the inner city.

“That should be very much effective in this area,” he added.

“[People] should no longer use any outside toilets. It is not healthy, number one; and number two, it’s very difficult when you don’t have running water.”

Egregious

Minister of the Environment Romauld Ferreira said the Department of Housing will conduct a survey in the inner city.

“The purpose of the survey is to identify houses which require repairs, areas that need cleaning up, including garbage and derelict vehicles that need to be removed,” he said during the budget debate on Thursday.

“And more importantly, houses that have no running water and households which still use pit latrines.”

Ferreira said the situation is egregious.

“It is our intention to locate these households and to develop a plan to deal with this unacceptable situation,” he continued.

He said a full report on the state of the inner city will be available soon after the survey is taken.

The Christie administration made a similar promise nearly five years ago.

In October 2012, then Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis said the government would bring indoor plumbing and bathroom facilities to those inner city residents that were still making use of the outdated amenities.

“We will, as part of the Urban Renewal Program, identify all of these outside toilets and attempt to bring relief to those persons, and develop a system where they can have comfortable quarters to relieve themselves,” he said then.

It’s unclear why that project never came off the ground.

Ahead of the 2012 general election, the issue of outdoor toilets was a talking point on the campaign trail.

Then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham heavily criticized Opposition Leader Perry Christie for the fact that outside toilets existed in Centreville, the constituency he (Christie) represented at the time.

In the 2017 general election, Christie lost to the Free National Movement’s Reece Chipman by four votes, after 40 years of representation.







