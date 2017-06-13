Man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend

A man who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times appeared before a court yesterday charged with murder.

Ronald Nottage, 45, of Lee Street, Nassau Village, has been charged with the June 7 murder of Valdrise Bowleg, 55.

Neighbors who were alerted to Bowleg’s Peter Street home, reportedly saw a man fleeing the residence before they found her dead.

Police believe the murder was the result of a domestic dispute.

Nottage was sentenced to one year in prison last year after pleading guilty to a minor charge of causing harm to Bowleg in 2016.

In that incident, Nottage admitted to putting a noose around Bowleg’s neck and dragging her through his home.

Nottage, who did not have a lawyer, was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge when he made his initial court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Nottage has been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.

However, he was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

Nottage next returns to court on July 20. At that time, he is expected to receive the prosecution’s case against him, which will officially end proceedings before the magistrate and send the matter to the Supreme Court.