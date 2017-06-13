Davis outraged over dropping of parliamentary privilege appeal

As the government drops its appeal of a Supreme Court ruling involving former Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday strongly objected in the House of Assembly and demanded the government explain why it has abandoned measures to overturn a ruling which has implications on the privilege of all parliamentarians.

“This is an appeal that relates to the privilege of Parliament where a former member of this House was held in contempt and was asked to pay damages with respect to the matter,” Davis said.

“I have been aggrieved by the first ruling which I have accepted and I expect that the Court of Appeal ought to have the right to decide on it.”

Last August, Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles ruled that Fitzgerald breached the privacy rights of members of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) when he read their private emails in Parliament last March.

The court ordered Fitzgerald to pay $150,000 and granted STB a permanent injunction prohibiting the then minister from disclosing or publishing any private information belonging to the group without its consent.

The government appealed the decision.

Fitzgerald also moved a motion in Parliament for the matter to be sent to the Committee on Privilege.

According to Fred Smith, QC, the government has filed notice of its intent to drop its case against the landmark ruling.

Smith, a member of STB, was a plaintiff in the matter.

Attorney General Carl Bethel has confirmed he has given instruction to withdraw the appeal.

On the floor of Parliament yesterday, Davis said the Court of Appeal should hear the case.

“My privilege is being breached because I have been aggrieved by the first ruling (Justice Charles), which I have accepted, and I expect that the Court of Appeal ought to have the right to decide on it,” Davis said.

He questioned whether the move to drop the appeal was payback for Smith’s support of the Free National Movement.

Last March, Fitzgerald made the case that a foreign interest was funding STB with millions of dollars to destabilize the PLP.

“The question is, what is this, payback?” Davis asked.

“I would have thought that we all in here would wish to appreciate the extent of our privilege when we are going to address matters.”

He continued, “Why are we now, today, filing a notice of discontinuance by persons who claim all this funding for you?”

In response, Carmichael MP Desmond Bannister said Davis was aggrieved that the government has decided against offering counsel for someone the court ruled committed an egregiously improper act.

Davis argued that Bannister should also be concerned about the separation of powers.

Bannister said if anyone feels aggrieved by the ruling, including Fitzgerald, they are free to appeal and should not “expect the state to pay for his appeal, to carry his appeal; the state has determined that it is not going to do so”.

“It is an appeal that impacts an individual and that individual has the right to appeal, to take it the Court of Appeal and to make a determination, to take over his appeal if he wishes, which the government was carrying, and these are very senior members of the Bar,” he said.

“They know what to do.

“So, when the honorable member says he feels his privilege also has been impacted negatively, then he knows also what he can do.”

Referring to the ruling of former House of Assembly Speaker Dr. Kendal Major, who determined the court will not interfere with privilege of parliamentarians, Davis said Speaker of the House Halson Moultrie should review the matter.

“...And in fact, Mr. Speaker, this is a matter that you as speaker of the House, because it is my privilege that you ought to protect, to find out what informs this decision because it was at the instance of the former speaker who took great umbrage,” Davis said.

Moultrie said he took an oath to protect privilege and agrees with the separation of powers, but noted that a status hearing is scheduled for June 26 when he expects formal notice to be given as to the way forward.