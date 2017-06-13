Canadian visitor alleges sexual assault by Jet Ski operator

Authorities yesterday investigated an alleged sexual assault of a Canadian visitor by a Jet Ski operator.

According to police, the woman alleged that a jet ski operator took her for a ride from Cabbage Beach around 1:30 p.m. to a cay off Paradise Island where he sexually assaulted her.

It was the second sexual assault investigation in 48 hours.

Authorities also reported on Sunday that a man from Delaware was in custody for questioning over the alleged sexual assault of an American woman in a hotel room at a resort on Paradise Island around 5 a.m.

In March, the U.S. Department of State warned its citizens traveling to The Bahamas against using Jet Skis, as “Jet Ski operators continue to commit sexual assaults and other crimes against tourists, including U.S. citizens”.

In its travel warning, the department said, “U.S. Embassy personnel are instructed not to use Jet Ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Island, including Cabbage Beach and Cable Beach.

“We strongly recommend you also avoid patronizing Jet Ski rental operations.”

The department also warned against visitors traveling alone with Jet Ski, taxi and scooter operators.

“Do not travel or walk alone after dark or in isolated areas,” the department said.

“Avoid being alone with strangers, Jet Ski, taxi or scooter operators.

“Be particularly cautious on secluded beaches; criminals target such isolated areas.

“When traveling, use only clearly marked buses or taxis, as unlicensed taxi drivers have been linked to a variety of violent crimes.”

There has been increased concern in recent years over alleged sexual assaults on Cabbage Beach and Cable Beach.

The U.S. Embassy in Nassau prohibited its staff from using the services of Jet Ski rental operators in Nassau, after an operator was accused of sexually assaulting an American woman in January 2016.

Kevin Romer, 29, was charged with the assault of the 24-year-old woman on Athol Island.

Romer has yet to be tried on the matter.

At the time, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau characterized the Jet Ski industry as “loosely regulated”.

But the government has strongly objected, pointing to systematic improvements in regulations and its regulatory oversight.

Increased surveillance, beach marshals, identification badges for regulated operators and signage outlining clear policies to patrons of Jet Ski operators have all been implemented, according to the government.

Jet Ski operators at Cabbage Beach claim U.S. warnings on their industry have negatively impacted their businesses, and say the incidents involve rogue operators.