Minister of National Security Marvin Dames announced in the House of Assembly yesterday evening that the new administration has disbanded the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), but left the door open for it operating in the future after legislation is passed to govern it.

“Prior to our government coming into office, there was much talk about a National Intelligence Agency started by the previous administration,” said Dames while contributing to the budget debate.

“It has been well documented, Mr. Deputy Speaker, that this agency was formed with no legal framework.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, since coming into office I have had the opportunity to visit this agency.

“I must say from the onset that the persons who were assigned to this agency are hardworking officers who meant well.”

Dames said the team was isolated from the wider law enforcement community, so there was no way they could have been effective”.

This was because no one in the other law enforcement agencies understood this unit’s purpose, he said.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, this agency was not a National Intelligence Agency at all, but a unit that just carried the name,” Dames said.

“Mr. Deputy Speaker, we could not justify its future existence, so as a result on Thursday, June 8 2017, I met with the officers, thanked them for their efforts and ordered them to return to their respective agencies.

“Their heads were duly notified.”

Dames added that the next time a National Intelligence Agency is heard about, “will be when we are tabling a bill to legally establish such an agency”.

“In the interim, Mr. Deputy Speaker, each agency will be responsible for collecting their own intelligence as they have been doing,” he said.

Dames said in cases where there is a need for intelligence sharing, that will be managed through the heads of law enforcement agencies.

The current government has committed $90,000 in its budget to the NIA for the upcoming fiscal year and promised in the Speech from the Throne that it will enact legislation to establish the unit.

The Christie administration allocated $32,000 for the NIA in 2015/2016.

It budgeted $90,000 for 2016/2017.

The Christie administration repeatedly promised to bring a bill to govern the NIA, but failed to do so.

FNMs called for the agency to be shut down in the absence of law to govern it.

Attorney General Carl Bethel has said he requested the NIA Bill the former government drafted.

The agency was touted by the Christie administration as a unit to “gather intelligence” in an effort to prevent new threats.

The former government also claimed the NIA acted as the nation’s “eyes and ears” on regional and international levels.

The FNM questioned why the NIA was being funded with thousands of dollars with no legal foundation or proper oversight.

The FNM also accused the former government of spying on Bahamians, an assertion that was strongly denied.

Former Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage had insisted that while there was no NIA Bill, the agency was operating within the law.