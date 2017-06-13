Tourism ministry pledges heightened water sports industry scrutiny

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation today pledged to work with industry partners to increase scrutiny of the water sports industry.

This pledge came after a Canadian woman alleged that a jet ski operator took her on a ride from Cabbage Beach on Monday around 1:30 p.m. to a cay off Paradise Island where he sexually assaulted her before returning her to Cabbage Beach. Police have taken a man into custody for questioning regarding the complaint.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation wishes to acknowledge the gravity of this situation,” the ministry said a statement.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is paramount.

“Efforts have been made to implement stronger management of the jet ski industry in recent years, but more must be done.

“Combined efforts by the public and private sectors will be stepped up to ensure that our visitors can enjoy our water sports attractions without fear for their safety or well-being.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation is committed to working together with the Ministry of Transport to take extreme measures to implement stringent regulations for the water sports industry.”

There has been increased concern in recent years with respect to sexual assaults on Cabbage Beach and Cable Beach.