Bethel Brothers Morticians commissions crematorium

The management of Bethel Brothers Morticians has announced the installation and commissioning of a state-of-the-art cremation facility at its funeral home site on Nassau Street.

The funeral home, one of the oldest in The Bahamas, established in 1943 by Marcus Bethel Sr., has been at the vanguard of professional development and service.

Owen Bethel, current president and CEO of the company, said: “The cremation facility is another step forward in the provision of community-minded and compassionate service. The new facility is technologically advanced and eco-friendly to the environment, so as to ensure no fumes or emissions into the surrounding residential community.

“Also, given the limited land space for cemeteries on the island, a growing population and a growing acceptance of cremation as a form of both respectful and economical burial, it was considered timely to install the facility.”