Women of Ebenezer Union Baptist Church enjoy dramatization ‘Revival’

Helen Keller once said, "Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired and success achieved.”

The women of Ebenezer Union Baptist Church in Farmer's Hill, Exuma enjoyed an evening of laughter through the dramatization "Revival", directed by Elaine Franklyn, with dance by the Calvary Mission Dance Troupe, and poetry and singing by Kaymika Milford. The characteristics of a number of strong women were exhibited as the sisters gave an historical review of these women. Many of their experiences included barrenness, rejection and being overlooked in society. But all of these women overcame their challenges and obstacles.

The joy of young women displaying their talents in song, dance and instrumental recitals reminds us of the importance of building a bridge between the older and younger women in our nation. The experiences gained and skills learned can definitely promote sister-to-sister support, and in turn help build better communities and a better nation. Rev. Dr. Adam Brown encouraged all young attendees to pursue their dreams and for the older ones to encourage and support them financially.

The church believes in the empowerment of young ladies and promotes healthy relationships in the sisters' organization and its monthly meetings.