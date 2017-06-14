Jury seated in Facebook rape trial

A jury was seated yesterday in the trial of alleged sexual predator Jamal Daniels, who is accused of raping a girl he met on Facebook.

According to the prosecution’s case, Daniels on September 22, 2014, lured the girl to his home on Carmichael Road through a fake Facebook profile, where he allegedly pretended to be a young girl.

This is the second time this year that Daniels is being tried on the allegation.

The judge stopped the first trial after allegations of attempted jury interference.

Testimony is expected to begin today at the trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

In other court news, a man was yesterday sentenced for having an illegal gun.

Terry Marshall, 42, of Blue Bonnet Drive, Pinewood Gardens, appeared before Acting Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition yesterday over the seizure of a .45 Smith and Wesson pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

Marshall was sentenced to eight months in prison on the gun charge and fined $4,500, or one year’s imprisonment, for the ammunition.

The prosecution withdrew charges against his girlfriend, Melissa Mackey, 32, and daughter Terricka Marshall, 18, in light of his guilty plea.

Mr. Marshall also appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death.

Prosecutors allege that Marshall threatened to kill Tina Thompson on June 9 and assaulted her with a knife.

He denied both charges and was denied bail. His trial is set for June 23.

Wallace Rolle represented Marshall.