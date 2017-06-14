Sands sends pinkeye warning

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday encouraged Bahamians to take the health advisory concerning a reported increase of conjunctivitis cases seriously, noting that his ministry remains watchful of the spread of the bacterial infection, particularly throughout schools.

Sands did not speak to the number of cases reported to date.

“There is an outbreak of what we call pinkeye or conjunctivitis,” he said outside the Office of the Prime Minister.

“While there are some public health issues relating to the spread of this very contagious problem, for the most part, although conjunctivitis is uncomfortable, and also very contagious, the threat to eyesight, in the absence of damage to the cornea, is not great.

“That said, the public is advised the best protection against conjunctivitis is effective hand hygiene.

"Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”

He said children should be given special attention, given their tendency to put their hands in their eyes and mouths.

The Department of Public Health advised on Monday there has been an increase in conjunctivitis.

Conjunctivitis, also known as “pinkeye”, involves the inflammation of the eye, caused by a bacteria, virus or chemical irritation.

Symptoms include redness, swelling, itching and a watery or puss-like discharge, resulting in sensitivity to light and blurred vision.

Additionally, the department advised those affected to keep hands away from the face, change pillowcases and towels daily, avoid sharing products such as makeup, wash clothes, and stay away from work, school and public places until the infection clears.