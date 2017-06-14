$20 million planned for employment projects

The Minnis administration has projected it will spend $60 million on “special employment projects” in the next three years, according to the 2017/2018 budget.

In 2015/2016, the Christie administration spent $7.5 million on special employment projects.

It allocated $20 million to these projects in 2016/2017 - the election budget.

The government has budgeted $20 million for the line item in 2017/2018, another $20 million in 2018/2019 and an additional $20 million in 2019/2020.

Calls placed to Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest to detail these projects were not returned.

However, the Free National Movement (FNM) has committed to reintroducing programs such as Jump Start, Fresh Start, and Self-Starter, all of which are geared toward spurring employment activity and involve skills training.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham launched the Jump Start program in January 2012.

The program, similar to the Self-Starter program, aimed to provide assistance to Bahamian entrepreneurs.

It was made available to individuals over age 30, and was expected to encourage the aspirations of Bahamians desiring to go into business, but who lacked the necessary capital funding to do so.

Applicants could receive up to $7,500 at the time to make payments for goods and supplies required in the approved business enterprise.

On the night of its launch, Ingraham said over 200 individuals had been approved.

The Fresh Start program offered young people - ages 17 to 25 - skills training, interpersonal and job search skills.

The program was overseen by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture under the last administration.

It was just one of the former government’s job readiness programs.

In July 2013, the Christie administration launched the National Training Agency (NTA).

The then government allocated $1 million to set up the agency and envisioned training 2,000 to 2,500 people annually.

The NTA was expected to focus on raising literacy, numeracy skills and competency-based training.

In his budget communication two weeks ago, Turnquest said The Bahamas faces a national skills deficit, substandard numeracy, literacy and communication levels.

He lamented the lack of inclusiveness in education and society and chronic unemployment and unemployability.

“Our government is committed to building a knowledge-based society and will, accordingly, pursue enhanced investments in our education system and its infrastructure in the continuous training and development of our teachers and educational professionals, and in technical and vocational training,” Turnquest said.

“We see a particularly important role for the private sector in education and training and will strive to facilitate its contributions in this area.

“We will embrace e-learning tools and will provide the students with the required computer equipment to begin the process of modernizing teaching and learning techniques.”

National unemployment at last report stood at 11.6 percent, while youth unemployment among people ages 15 to 24 was 25.1 percent.