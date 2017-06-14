Ministries ‘stepping up’ water sports monitoring

Acknowledging that “more must be done” to implement stronger management of the water sports industry in The Bahamas, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said yesterday efforts will be “stepped up” to see that tourists can enjoy their stay safely and free of fear.

The ministry issued the statement following an alleged sexual assault of a Canadian visitor by a Jet Ski operator.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation wishes to acknowledge the gravity of this situation,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is paramount.

“Efforts have been made to implement stronger management of the [water sports] industry in recent years, but more must be done.

“Combined efforts by the public and private sectors will be stepped up to ensure that our visitors can enjoy our water sports attractions without fear for their safety or well being.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation is committed to working together with the Ministry of Transport to take extreme measures to implement stringent regulations for the water sports industry.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation can assure you at this juncture that The Bahamas does have an active policing program in place, particularly at beaches and tourist spots.

“A visible police presence and monitoring of select sites with CCTV are key components of our program to keep guests of The Bahamas safe. Not the least of these deterrent efforts is the commitment of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to continually improve and strengthen their programs to ensure that no similar incidents affect future visitors.”

On Monday, authorities confirmed that they were investigating the matter.

According to police, the woman alleged that a Jet Ski operator took her for a ride from Cabbage Beach around 1:30 p.m. to a cay off Paradise Island, where he sexually assaulted her.

It was the second sexual assault investigation in 48 hours.

Authorities also reported on Sunday that a man from Delaware was in custody for questioning over the alleged sexual assault of an American woman in a hotel room at a resort on Paradise Island around 5 a.m. that day.

The Jet Ski operator is in police custody and is said to be assisting police with the investigation.