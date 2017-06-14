Bell: NIA decision wrong move

Former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell said yesterday the decision of the government to disband the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) was not a good move.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames announced in the House of Assembly on Monday evening that the new administration disbanded the unit on Thursday, but left the door open for it operating in the future after legislation is passed to govern it.

“I didn’t necessarily support the move,” said Bell in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“I think, in my view, I thought the agency could have continued to operate.

“But I thought that what the government ought to have done was to quickly push the legislation through and then for Mr. Dames, given the fact that he is immersed in intelligence, for him to tailor the agency the way in which he thinks it ought to operate, but not to disband it altogether.”

During his contribution to the budget debate, Dames said the government could not justify the NIA’s existence.

He insisted that “this agency was not a National Intelligence Agency at all, but a unit that just carried the name”.

Bell yesterday disagreed.

He said, “It was more than just a unit with a name and the record of the NIA speaks for itself.

“...They were there to ensure that any information that posed a national threat to the country was dealt with expeditiously, and I am satisfied that they performed that function.”

Dames added on Monday that the next time a National Intelligence Agency is heard about, “will be when we are tabling a bill to legally establish such an agency”, and in the interim each agency will be responsible for collecting its own intelligence.

The agency was touted by the Christie administration as a unit to “gather intelligence” in an effort to prevent new threats.

The former government also claimed the NIA acted as the nation’s “eyes and ears” on regional and international levels.

The Christie administration repeatedly promised to bring a bill to govern the NIA, but failed to do so.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily a good move, unless the government is completely, absolutely, satisfied, how it regards to the national security of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, its citizens and visitors alike,” Bell said.

“The reality is the Progressive Liberal Party government painstakingly went through the process of forming the NIA, and I must accept the fact that we did not table the legislation in a timely matter.

“We didn’t table the legislation at all.

“But the reality is that, given the very real national and international threats that the country, the region and certainly the world is facing today, every country right now is moving in the direction of forming such an agency to ensure that intelligence is analyzed, assessed very quickly and acted upon in a timely matter.

“I am satisfied that the National Intelligence Agency was serving a purpose.

“So the fact that there may not have necessarily been legislation, that does not mean that they couldn't act, they couldn’t do anything, because the agency was resourced with officers from the different law enforcement agencies.

“...And so if there was a very real threat or there was information that was received that they needed to act on or that they needed to develop, they needed to analyze, they were able to do that under existing features of legislation.”

When asked why the Christie administration failed to bring forth the requisite legislation, Bell insisted that it was a matter of prolonged research but that the legislation had been completed.

“The thing is that it was a lot of going back and forth in terms of what we wanted the functions of the agency to be, and so we were benchmarking with countries around the world and certainly countries in the region,” he said.

“...We saw that every country, they had some unique aspects to their legislation.

“What we sought to do was take some aspects from all of these different countries, but what we wanted to do was to tailor it to suit us, and so basically that is what took so long.

“Let me say for the record that in my view that the legislation ought to have been tabled because it is completed.”

The current government has committed $90,000 in its budget to the NIA for the upcoming fiscal year and promised in the Speech from the Throne that it will enact legislation to establish the unit.

The Christie administration allocated $32,000 for the NIA in 2015/2016.

It budgeted $90,000 for 2016/2017.

When asked why the Christie administration budgeted so low for such a far-reaching mandate, Bell said, “The budgeted amount really was to deal with operational, or what you call the running of the plant, not necessarily deal with intelligence operations and that sort of thing.”

He said if there was a need for contingency or special funding for intelligence that was for the prime minister and minister of finance to discuss, and there were ways in which they could have dealt with those kind of matters.