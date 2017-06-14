Sands: NHI to be made clear

As the public seeks answers as to the way forward with National Health Insurance (NHI), Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday he intends to make the government’s plans abundantly clear today during his contribution to the budget debate.

Sands was asked outside the Office of the Prime Minister for an update on the program and how access to the healthcare scheme could be impacted by the Minnis administration.

He was also asked whether the government’s plans for the program have impacted the delivery of primary care.

“If we are on schedule, I will make a contribution on health,” Sands said.

“I promise you, we are going to address NHI as comprehensively as you could possibly want.

“So, I do not want to preempt my comments for tomorrow.

“But, I promise you and the Bahamian people I will give a full account of where we are with NHI.”

Sands is also expected to reveal costs associated with the consultants the former administration engaged to implement NHI.

According to the budget, the government will provide $40 million to the National Health Insurance Authority in the upcoming fiscal year, another $40 million in 2018/2019 and a further $40 million in 2019/2020.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said recently that when governments put forward “bright, brilliant programs” but do not “bother to work out the details” the country is placed on a “disastrous” path.

Of the $40 million budgeted for NHI for the upcoming fiscal year, the government foreshadows apportioning approximately $10 million on staff and administration, $15 million on primary care services and another $15 million on catastrophic care, Sands told reporters in the House of Assembly.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) will receive a $213 million subsidy in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Christie administration rolled out the enrolment and primary care phase of NHI on May 1.

It did so with no public insurer in place and no means of funding the program.

The former government originally committed $24 million to catastrophic care, but soon said it recognized the need to increase it to as much as $30 million.

Sands said the public expected value in terms of health and is now looking to the Minnis administration to provide a program that will stop the need to have cookouts to raise funds for healthcare services.

He asserted that NHI is still not ready to help the average Bahamian.

He said the opposition will accuse the government of stop, review and cancel.

“I’ll own that up,” Sands said previously. “Let’s stop, review and make it right for Bahamians.”