American tourist claims she was drugged, then raped

An American tourist who claimed that she was raped by a hotel employee and his friend, “appeared out of it”, a Supreme Court jury heard yesterday.

Dino Bethel and Parron Knowles are on trial before Senior Supreme Court Justice Stephen Isaacs in relation to the alleged sexual assault of the 15-year-old girl on August 5, 2013. They have pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

The young woman alleged that the men offered her a pink drink at Anthony’s Bar and Grill. She claimed that she was drifting in and out of consciousness, but was aware that the men were performing sex acts on her.

The woman said she managed to get out of her alleged assailants’ car and walk back to the Comfort Suites hotel, where she was staying with her mother.

According to guest services worker, Taja-Rae Russell, she saw the alleged victim, now 19, around 1:45 a.m. on the morning in question.

Prosecutor Darnell Dorsette asked Russell how the guest appeared.

Russell recalled, “She seemed out it, under the influence. She asked if I had seen her brother.”

Russell said the guest then sprawled herself on a staircase and her “so-called brother” arrived a short time later.

Russell said a supervisor told her that the guest was crying. As a result, Russell sent a security guard to check on her.

It was at this time that the young woman made the rape claim against Bethel, who also worked at Comfort Suites, Russell said.

Russell recalled, “She said she was drugged. When pushed further she said she was raped by Dino.”

Questioned further by Bethel’s attorney, Wellington Orlander, Russell said that apart from appearing under the influence, the guest appeared fine.

Russell said, “She was dressed; her hair was fixed.”

The trial continues today.