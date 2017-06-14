Date:
American, Bahamian charged with rape in separate matters

  • Steve Resnick, 46, of Newark, Delaware, is escorted to court. Ahvia Campbell

  • Jet ski operator Cleveland Musgrove. Ahvia Campbell

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 14, 2017

An American man vacationing in The Bahamas with his family has been remanded to prison after being charged with rape.

Steve Resnick, 46, of Newark, Delaware, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Arnold Forbes today. He was charged with the June 11 rape of a 27-year-old woman at Paradise Island.

Resnick was not required to enter a plea to the charge. He returns to court on July 26 when it is expected that the matter will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.

Also appearing in the same court was 23-year-old jet ski operator Cleveland Musgrove, who is charged with raping a Canadian visitor on June 12.

Musgrove is accused of sexually assaulting the 23-year-old at a cay off Paradise Island after she rented the watercraft.

Musgrove, who was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson, has been remanded to prison. He also returns to court on July 26.

