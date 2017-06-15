Turnquest: Budget allocations could be adjusted soon

Amid some criticism that the government accused the Christie administration of excessive spending, but has put forward a budget for 2017/2018 without significant budget cuts, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said yesterday that the government could return to Parliament with a revised budget before the middle of the fiscal year.

Speaking to reporters outside the House of Assembly, Turnquest said, “I think you will see adjustments prior to that (mid-year budget) as we go along.

“As I also indicated, we intend to go through every agency, every commission and every association that is receiving money from the government to determine whether those funds are being put to a use that is of benefit to the Bahamian people — that we are getting value for money.

“We have been doing some of these programs for years and we cannot say that we have advanced society one way or the other as a result of an intervention.

“And so, we want to look at that.”

When asked how soon the government would revise its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Turnquest said he was reluctant to provide a timeline because “in doing so, you will grade me on that timeline”.

“But, I can tell you we are going to be aggressive on review of the expenditures of the government, or audit of the programs that we do to make sure that the Bahamian people get value for money,” he said.

In his budget communication, Turnquest said while the previous government projected a GFS deficit of $100 million in 2016/2017, the actual figure is expected to be $500 million.

He said the revenue shortfalls and accelerated spending of the Christie administration contributed to a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million, a figure he said could grow before the end of the year.

The government intends to borrow over $700 million to defray the estimated deficiency of revenue over expenditure in the 2016/2017 fiscal year and to cover the estimated expenditure that will exceed revenue in 2017/2018.

Audits

Turnquest said no forensic audits have begun as the government has been focused on the budget process.

The government has committed to forensic audits of Bank of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), hurricane relief spending, Urban Renewal and the Post Office Savings Bank.

“As we come out of this process we will start to put plans into motion,” Turnquest said.