Sands sounds alarm on country’s overall health

Though The Bahamas performs exceptionally well in tourism, finance and sports internationally, it “leads in ways that are destructive to the fabric of our social and economic well-being”, said Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands as he pointed to startling statistics on the state of HIV/AIDS, diabetes, breast cancer and homicides in the country.

In his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate, Sands said The Bahamas is a global leader in those areas.

He admitted that the country “is not doing well” but said his ministry is determined to construct a strategy to combat the various issues.

“Mr. Speaker, at last tally, in December of 2014, there were 8,630 people living in The Bahamas with HIV/AIDS, representing two percent of the population and one of the highest incidences outside Sub-Saharan Africa,” Sands said.

“While we have dropped our national prevalence from three percent to two percent, far too many people are being diagnosed late and we are still seeing increasing cases among our youth.

“We have committed to a vision of zero new HIV infections, zero HIV-related deaths and zero HIV-related discrimination in a world where people living with HIV are able to live long and healthy lives.

“Mr. Speaker, it is for these reasons and others that our healthcare costs are so high.

“Many persons are well on their way to the development of catastrophic complications of illnesses, violence and trauma.”

Sands also highlighted: “We have the highest incidence of a set of gene mutations called BRCA-1 and BRCA-2, which is 300 percent higher than the world average.

“This means that women with these genes are three to five times more likely to get breast or ovarian cancer than those without the genes passed down from their parents.

“Breast cancer is a far deadlier disease in The Bahamas, with our women being diagnosed two decades earlier than the rest of the world and two stages later.”

Sands said Bahamians should also be concerned about obesity as overweight and obese cases in The Bahamas are worsening.

The percentage of the population that was overweight reached 79.2 percent in 2012, up from 70.5 percent in 2005 with no significant difference by sex.

Obesity, too, increased so that every other person (50 percent) in The Bahamas has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 29.9.

Overweight and obese among school-aged youth have skyrocketed since 1988, from 6.4 percent to 34.3 percent.

“Another contributing factor to ill health is low levels of exercise, although Bahamians refuse to accept that this is a problem,” Sands said.

“In an important study, 90 percent of Bahamians reported eating less than five servings of fruits and vegetables a week, as compared to 47.3 percent in 2005, and with no significant difference by sex.

“And the problem starts right at birth.

“Breastfeeding rates are low and have varied between 10.9 percent to 29.2 percent from 2005 to 2011.

“Exclusive breastfeeding for the first 16 weeks of life is considered a good start to a lifetime of healthy nutrition and has been shown to be protective against obesity and chronic diseases.

“In the almost decade interval between 2005 and 2012 our nation saw a 16 percent increase in sedentary lifestyle diseases; a 13 percent increase in overweight; a 14 percent increase in obesity; a 55 percent increase in hypertension; and a 160 percent increase in diabetes.

Sands also pointed out The Bahamas is one of the world leaders in penetrating trauma due to gunshots and stabbings.

He noted that the probability of dying from these types of injuries far exceeds the risk of death from cancer or HIV/ AIDS in The Bahamas.

In 2012, The Bahamas had the 11th highest homicide rate worldwide.

“We continue to hold that unfortunate distinction,” Sands said.

“We are one of the most violent countries in the world.”