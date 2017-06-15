Mother of alleged tourist rape victim testifies

An alleged rape victim’s mother said her daughter could barely keep her eyes open when she saw her.

The woman was testifying Wednesday at the unlawful sexual intercourse trial of former Comfort Suites employee Dino Bethel and his friend Parron Knowles, who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old guest.

The woman said she was in her room in the early morning hours of August 5, 2013, when the phone rang.

The woman said she went to the lobby and saw her daughter crying hysterically.

The witness said, “She did not seem her normal self. She could hardly keep her eyes open. Her speech was not clear.”

The woman said she asked her daughter what had happened and she replied, “They raped me.”

Asked for further details, the teenager identified Dino as one of her attackers and another man, whose name began with P.

The woman said police were called and her daughter was taken to hospital and examined.

According to the witness, the doctor said it was likely her daughter had been given a date rape drug.

Responding to questions from Bethel’s lawyer, Wellington Olander, the woman said that her daughter, now 19, lives on her own.

She said her daughter was wearing shorts and a shirt at the time of the alleged incident.

The case continues today.

Darnell Dorsette is the prosecutor and Jomo Campbell appears for Knowles.