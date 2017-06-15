Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Mother of alleged tourist rape victim testifies
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 15, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

An alleged rape victim’s mother said her daughter could barely keep her eyes open when she saw her.

The woman was testifying Wednesday at the unlawful sexual intercourse trial of former Comfort Suites employee Dino Bethel and his friend Parron Knowles, who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old guest.

The woman said she was in her room in the early morning hours of August 5, 2013, when the phone rang.

The woman said she went to the lobby and saw her daughter crying hysterically.

The witness said, “She did not seem her normal self. She could hardly keep her eyes open. Her speech was not clear.”

The woman said she asked her daughter what had happened and she replied, “They raped me.”

Asked for further details, the teenager identified Dino as one of her attackers and another man, whose name began with P.

The woman said police were called and her daughter was taken to hospital and examined.

According to the witness, the doctor said it was likely her daughter had been given a date rape drug.

Responding to questions from Bethel’s lawyer, Wellington Olander, the woman said that her daughter, now 19, lives on her own.

She said her daughter was wearing shorts and a shirt at the time of the alleged incident.

The case continues today.

Darnell Dorsette is the prosecutor and Jomo Campbell appears for Knowles.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links