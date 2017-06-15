Govt pledges anti-corruption commission early in term

The government will introduce anti-corruption legislation which would establish an anti-corruption commission after Parliament reconvenes following its summer break, the prime minister’s Press Secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.

Newbold said there is currently no budget for the creation of this commission.

“The Cabinet recently discussed the establishment of an anti-corruption commission and they agreed to a plan to send individuals to Singapore and the United Kingdom, and the idea is for them to observe their own anti-corruption commissions,” said Newbold during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“You know, of course, that this is a favorite of the prime minister.

“There will be some legislation brought to Parliament to reflect this shortly after the summer recess of the House.

“...When it returns part of what you will get and what you will see is some legislation to deal with anti-corruption.

“As we speak, the senior policy advisor is in contact with foreign affairs missions in Singapore and the UK to determine how quickly those persons will be going to those two countries to observe those commissions.”

Newbold could not say how the commission will be constituted.

“Depending on what they find, that will help to determine the makeup of our commission,” Newbold said.

In the Speech from the Throne, the government promised to enact and enforce anti-corruption legislation for all parliamentarians and public officers.

The government has also promised a referendum on whether to establish an independent electoral commission and boundaries commission, introduce term limits for prime ministers, introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament, and create an Office of the Ombudsman, among other initiatives.

Yesterday, Newbold also announced that the Law Reform Commission is being re-established to review all outmoded legislation with a view to upgrading them as quickly as possible.