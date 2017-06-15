Henfield: Foreign Affairs to curtail spending on trips

Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield said yesterday his ministry will be restructured to ensure unnecessary spending, particularly on travel, is curtailed.

Henfield said in an effort to save the Bahamian people money, given the fiscal constraints, changes must be made.

Henfield also said meetings abroad must align with The Bahamas’ overall objectives and goals.

“There are no more free lunches in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Henfield said.

“...Individuals in the delegation must have a critical role to play.

“We do not have to attend, Mr. Speaker, every meeting that takes place across the globe.

“This said, we will make better use of modern technology to participate in meetings via video conference, and so on, to cut down on the cost and waste we have seen in years past.”

The statement received applause.

In opposition, the Free National Movement (FNM) questioned how much the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spent on delegations traveling abroad.

The FNM raised concern over former Minister of Immigration and Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell traveling across the globe and made the case that some of those trips were either unnecessary or the delegations were excessive.

Henfield said the ministry is also minded to put the best people forward in offices abroad.

He said he has instructed the relevant personnel in the ministry to review the staffing structure.

“I have asked for a review to determine whether staffing in each office hold the necessary skill set and have undergone the prerequisite training to help us obtain our goals and objectives,” he said.

The minister also advised that a rotation system will be put in place that will provide more people in the ministry, particularly young people, an opportunity to serve in office abroad.

“These offices and appointments will no longer be used for placement of persons who do not even posses the basic educational requirements to be in a foreign service office at the expense of those who have worked hard to qualify themselves — no more.”

When contacted for response, Mitchell declined to comment.