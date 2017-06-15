Govt commits to clearing shantytowns

Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson has pledged that the Minnis administration will crack down on illegal dwellings in The Bahamas by enforcing existing laws.

Johnson, the Yamacraw MP, said the government can no longer pretend these communities don’t exist.

As president of the Bahamas Bar Association in 2015, Johnson said successive governments were complicit in allowing them to flourish.

During the budget debate yesterday, Johnson said these communities raise social and health issues that cannot be ignored.

Between 2013 and 2015, shantytowns off Joe Farrington Road and Gamble Heights were cleared.

The Ministry of the Environment took down scores of makeshift structures in the areas after residents failed to vacate the properties after receiving notices to do so.

Then Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell said some people “absorbed themselves” into the communities because they felt the law could not pursue them.

Johnson said no one, Haitian, Bahamian or otherwise, has the right to build on property they do not own.

“We have laws in terms of how we should build and construct homes,” he said.

“We have to enforce them.

“When we speak of latrines and outside toilets, if it is not good for Bahamians, it must not be good anywhere. The other thing is, we must do it in a humane and respectful way.

“But, it can’t be when we are looking for ways to...give housing to police officers, give housing to teachers, garbage men that we can house, persons just come to the country and decide that they are going to build anywhere.

“We have to address this problem.

“It is the elephant in the room and everybody knows about it.

“And some of them in that community voted for us.”