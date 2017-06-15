Appeals court upholds murder conviction

The Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the conviction and sentence of a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend after a row over access to their daughter.

John Adderley, 43, was sentenced to 28 years and eight months for the January 9, 2011, shooting death of Denise Adderley.

He shot Ms. Adderley, a pre-school teacher, five times as she sat in her SUV in the yard of a service station on Wulff Road.

At trial, defense lawyer Murrio Ducille failed to convince the appellate tribunal, President Dame Anita Allen and justices of appeal Jon Isaacs and Stella Crane-Scott, that Mr. Adderley should have been convicted of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Ducille argued that his client was in a depressive state because Ms. Adderley, with whom he had a daughter, had left him for another man.

Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Neville, who examined the convict twice after his arrest, based his diagnosis on what the convict told him and interviews with his family.

However, prosecutor Viola Barnett argued that the doctor’s conclusions “had little foundation, and were insufficient to establish the appellant was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time of the offense”.

Barnett pointed out that none of his relatives or acquaintances gave evidence of his exhibiting any symptoms of depression either before, at the time of the killing, or after the killing; and indeed, there was no history of mental illness.

At trial, Adderley admitted shooting Ms. Adderley after she allegedly threatened to make sure he never saw their daughter again.

As for the sentence, Ducille argued that it was harsh and excessive, but the court did not find any errors in sentencing principles.