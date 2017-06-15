Healthcare upgrades ongoing, Sands says

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands yesterday announced several initiatives from the government to improve infrastructure in the public health service throughout the country.

During his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate, Sands said Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has made the construction of a new woman and child health unit at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) a high priority of his administration.

He pointed to work to begin on the Corey Newbold Ward estimated at $980,000.

“Mr. Speaker, with respect to the Accident and Emergency Department, insufficient space for clinicians to examine and treat patients results in patients being seen on the open floor or in cubicles with other patients present, compromising confidentiality, privacy and personal dignity,” Sands said.

“With a view to correcting this unacceptable situation, the former administration approved funding in the amount of $14,212,625 in January 2017, to facilitate the upgrade and expansion of PMH’s Accident & Emergency Department.

“These works are anticipated to be conducted in three stages to enable the continuation of PMH’s Accident & Emergency Department services on site, and because of the high priority of this facility, we will move with haste to begin construction.”

Sands also announced the redevelopment of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

He said the first phase of development on the location will be the construction of a modern Primary Healthcare Clinic for the Freeport Area on the western side of Sunrise Highway in Grand Bahama.

This new Freeport Community Clinic (FCC) will house ambulatory care, specialty services, pre-surgical counseling, all public health functions, mental health, rehabilitation therapy, a pharmacy, radiology and imaging, and limited laboratory services.

He also noted that work is ongoing at the existing hospital in Freeport, including the $500,000 construction of private ward services, the $500,000 construction of two four-bedded public wards, the construction of a new kitchen and cafeteria for the Rand Memorial Hospital and a new doctors on-call suite for the Rand Memorial Hospital that is expected to be completed in July 2017.

“Mr. Speaker, the improvement for the Rand Memorial Hospital was left in place by the former FNM administration and I can assure the people of Grand Bahama that this administration will ensure that it is completed before the end of this year,” Sands said.

“Mr. Speaker, the renovation and expansion of the West End Clinic will also be completed by August of this year, with an ambulance stationed at the clinic to improve response time.

“With regard to the High Rock community, there is a dire need for an upgraded facility.

“In this vein, architectural drawings for the expansion and upgrade of the High Rock Clinic at an estimated cost of $1.5 million are nearing completion.”

Sands also pointed to several repairs and construction work underway in clinics throughout The Bahamas, including clinics in New Providence, Andros, Acklins, Crooked Island, Inagua, Eleuthera, Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay, Exuma, and Long Island.