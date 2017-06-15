PM renews anti-corruption pledge

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday many potential business owners are discouraged from establishing their companies in The Bahamas as a result of corruption, as he explained how the government plans to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

While speaking at the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) National Conclave, Minnis asserted that there is a “new sheriff in town” who will not condone corrupt acts that are partly responsible for the negative growth of the economy.

“...There are many, many examples like that where businesses and our economy could have grown, but, because of corrupt practices, businesses leave our country and that must stop,” said Minnis, after sharing two stories where he said corruption was involved.

“The policy that we have today of transferring corrupt individuals and dishonest individuals from one agency or one department to another will stop.

“Be assured that the only transfer you will receive is a transfer from that agency to Fox Hill (prison).

“Good governance enhances credibility, stability and reliability. All are important to business economic growth and investments.

“My administration is committed to transparency, openness and accountability.”

On the 2017 campaign trial, the Free National Movement pledged to address corruption.

“Those who may not be acting in an appropriate manner should take note,” the prime minister said.

“It will not, I repeat, it will not be business as usual.

“The government must ensure that rules are clear and transparent.

“Everyone must understand the rules which must be equally applied to all businesses.

“The service standards and rules must be polished.”

Minnis said the government’s priorities include economic growth, job creation and wealth creation.

Business

In the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report this year, The Bahamas received an overall ranking of 121 out of 190 countries.

In 2016, the country ranked 120 and in 2015, it ranked 97.

“Countries around us are rapidly instituting changes and simplifying processes to make it easier for businesses to operate,” Minnis said.

“But The Bahamas has been slow to modernize.

“We have been slow to adapt to change, slow to introduce certain innovations and slow to embrace various technologies.

“We have been extremely slow to adopt new mindsets.”

The prime minister said hundreds of millions of dollars have been lost as a result of the previous administration’s “delayed response” to potential investors.

He said the government is aiming to ease the cost and time of doing business in The Bahamas.

It plans to focus on investor proposals, business licences and immigration processes, including work permits, in its attempt to simplify government processes.