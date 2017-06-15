Two on rape charges

Police yesterday charged two men in connection with the alleged rapes of two visitors in separate incidents.

An American who was vacationing at Atlantis with his wife is accused of the sexual assault of an American woman near the Ocean Club resort on June 11.

Steve Resnick, 46, of Newark, Delaware, was not required to enter a plea to the allegation at his initial appearance before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Forbes asked Resnick if he had, had an opportunity to speak to a representative from the American embassy.

Resnick confirmed that he had, albeit briefly.

Forbes explained to Resnick that he would not enter a plea until the matter was forwarded to the Supreme Court.

Resnick was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to grant bail for the offense.

Resnick was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

His next court date is July 26.

Also appearing in the same court was 23-year-old Jet Ski operator Cleveland Musgrove, who is charged with raping a Canadian visitor on June 12.

Musgrove is accused of sexually assaulting the 24-year-old at a cay off Paradise Island after she rented the watercraft.

Musgrove, who was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson, has been remanded to prison. He also returns to court on July 26.