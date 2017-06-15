Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Two on rape charges

  • Police officers escort Cleveland Musgrove (left) into court yesterday.

  • Police officers escort American national Steve Resnick (center) into court yesterday. PHOTOS: Ahvia J. Campbell

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Jun 15, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Police yesterday charged two men in connection with the alleged rapes of two visitors in separate incidents.

An American who was vacationing at Atlantis with his wife is accused of the sexual assault of an American woman near the Ocean Club resort on June 11.

Steve Resnick, 46, of Newark, Delaware, was not required to enter a plea to the allegation at his initial appearance before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Forbes asked Resnick if he had, had an opportunity to speak to a representative from the American embassy.

Resnick confirmed that he had, albeit briefly.

Forbes explained to Resnick that he would not enter a plea until the matter was forwarded to the Supreme Court.

Resnick was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as the magistrate lacks the jurisdiction to grant bail for the offense.

Resnick was advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.

His next court date is July 26.

Also appearing in the same court was 23-year-old Jet Ski operator Cleveland Musgrove, who is charged with raping a Canadian visitor on June 12.

Musgrove is accused of sexually assaulting the 24-year-old at a cay off Paradise Island after she rented the watercraft.

Musgrove, who was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson, has been remanded to prison. He also returns to court on July 26.

 

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links