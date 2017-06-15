DPM: Finance investigation ongoing

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday confirmed that an investigation into missing funds at the Ministry of Finance is ongoing and the attorney general is reviewing the matter.

Turnquest was asked for an update on the $860,700 that former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham alleged was stolen from the ministry under the Christie administration.

“I will say that we are investigating that allegation,” said Turnquest outside the House of Assembly.

“The attorney general is having a look and he will make a determination as to whether there is, in fact, an actionable item or whether there is some other course.”

While making his first address on the campaign trail in North Abaco, Ingraham said he had been informed that $860,700 was stolen from the Ministry of Finance “under the watchful eyes or the not so watchful eyes of the prime minister and [Minister of State for Finance Michael] Halkitis”.

The Ministry of Finance later acknowledged that it was aware of and currently investigating an incident concerning the overpayment of a vendor, but said it had no evidence of $860,700 being missing or stolen from the ministry.

The ministry did not state the amount of the overpayment, but asserted that it did not amount to $860,700.

The ministry invited Ingraham to provide evidence to support his claim so that the matter could be thoroughly investigated.

But Ingraham suggested at an FNM rally in South Abaco that the Ministry of Finance’s admission of a “discrepancy” with an unspecified overpayment being made to a vendor is loose wording for “tiefing”.